Casts of ABS-CBN shows thank viewers with Christmas hits

The cast of ABS-CBN shows thanked their viewers with holiday hits during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023.

Joining the number are the casts of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," "Nag-aaapoy na Damdamin," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Senior High," "I Can See Your Voice," "It's Your Lucky Day," and "Iron Heart."

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.