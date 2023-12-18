Home > Entertainment Casts of ABS-CBN shows thank viewers with Christmas hits ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2023 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The cast of ABS-CBN shows thanked their viewers with holiday hits during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023. Joining the number are the casts of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," "Nag-aaapoy na Damdamin," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Senior High," "I Can See Your Voice," "It's Your Lucky Day," and "Iron Heart." "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity news, ABS-CBN Christmas Special, ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023