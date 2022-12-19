Home  >  Entertainment

SILIPIN: Higanteng venue, bisitang performers sa Eraserheads reunion concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 08:00 PM

Kasado na ang higanteng venue ng inaabangang Eraserheads reunion concert sa Huwebes, Disyembre 22. Nadagdagan pa ng special guest ang concert habang nagbalik-tanaw si Ely Buendia kung paano nabuo ang iconic OPM band. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Disyembre 2022

