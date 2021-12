Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Kapamilya couples of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano together with and Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes cover yet another Christmas love song on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage this Sunday.

DonBelle and SethDrea made fans kilig with the cold breeze singing Justin Bieber's go-to Christmas track "Mistletoe".

You can watch "ASAP Natin 'To" every Sunday