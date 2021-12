Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM band 6Cyclemind celebrated Sunday their 20th anniversary at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage this Sunday.

In honor of yet another milestone, the group performed the classic "Sandalan" and gave nostalgia to their avid fans.

