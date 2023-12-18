'Senior High' leading men sing Juan Karlos' 'ERE'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The leading men of "Senior High" sang Juan Karlos' hit song "ERE" at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023.

Juan Karlos was joined by Kyle Echarri, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Grae Fernandez.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.