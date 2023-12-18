Home > Entertainment 'Senior High' leading men sing Juan Karlos' 'ERE' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 04:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The leading men of "Senior High" sang Juan Karlos' hit song "ERE" at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023. Juan Karlos was joined by Kyle Echarri, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Grae Fernandez. "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television, music Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 ERE viral music