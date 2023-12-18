Home  >  Entertainment

Maricel Soriano recalls shooting 'Batang Quiapo' movie

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 04:56 PM

Veteran actress Maricel Soriano recalled her stint as the leading lady of Fernando Poe Jr. in the movie "Batang Quiapo" back in 1986. 

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.
