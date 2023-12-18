Kapamilya leading men serenade ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 crowd

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya leading men serenaded the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 crowd at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Among those who joined the special number were Piolo Pascual, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Juan Karlos, Kyle Echarri, Elijah Canlas, Kice, Zaijian Jaranilla, Grae Fernandez, JC Alcantara, Anthony Jennings, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancio, Edward Barber, Anjon Mendoza, JC de Vera, Enzo Pineda, Tony Labrusca, RK Bagatsing, Carlos Aquino, Jake Cuenca, JM de Guzman, KD Estrada, Ronnie Alonte, Rpbi Domingo, Darren, Donny Pangilinan, Yves Flores, Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia, among others.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.