Jodi, Joshua thank Asian Academy Creative Awards for ABS-CBN's Legacy Award

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 02:29 PM

Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Jodi Sta. Maria thanked the Asian Academy Creative Awards for giving its inaugural Legacy Award to ABS-CBN.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. 
