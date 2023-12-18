Home > Entertainment Jodi, Joshua thank Asian Academy Creative Awards for ABS-CBN's Legacy Award ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Jodi Sta. Maria thanked the Asian Academy Creative Awards for giving its inaugural Legacy Award to ABS-CBN. "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards