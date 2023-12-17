ABS-CBN execs thank viewers for support in 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

To close the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, the executives of ABS-CBN -- CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chairperson Mark Lopez, and COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes -- thanked viewers for their continuous support amid the challenges faced by the network.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.