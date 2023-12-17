Home  >  Entertainment

ABS-CBN execs thank viewers for support in 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 12:56 AM

To close the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, the executives of ABS-CBN -- CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chairperson Mark Lopez, and COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes -- thanked viewers for their continuous support amid the challenges faced by the network.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. 
