ABS-CBN execs thank viewers for support in 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 12:56 AM To close the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, the executives of ABS-CBN -- CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chairperson Mark Lopez, and COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes -- thanked viewers for their continuous support amid the challenges faced by the network. "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.