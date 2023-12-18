ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023: Star Magic artists dance to TikTok hits

Watch more on iWantTFC

The artists of Star Magic grooved to the hits of social media app TikTok during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023.

Among the artists who joined the special production number were AC Bonifacio, Igi Boy Flores, Aljon Mendoza, Jameson Blake, Joao Constancio, Edward Barber, Jana Agoncillo, Mutya Orquia, Krystal Mejes, Melia Cantiveros, Chie Filomeno, Maymay Entrata, Sheena Belarmino, Gela Atayde, Kaori Oinuma, Andrea Brillantes, among others.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.