ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023: Kapamilya artists in special number

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 03:54 PM

Kapamilya artists gathered for a special production number during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Among the performers were Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Angeline Quinto, Vina Morales, Jona, Lara Maigue, Klarisse de Guzman, Nyoy Volante, among others.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.