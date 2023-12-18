Home > Entertainment ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023: Daniel Padilla sings 'Sea of Love' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla sang "Sea of Love" during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023. "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television, music Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 Daniel Padilla