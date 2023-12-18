Home  >  Entertainment

ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023: Daniel Padilla sings 'Sea of Love'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 04:36 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla sang "Sea of Love" during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 aired on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.
Read More:  showbiz news   celebrity news   ABS-CBN Christmas Special   ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023   Daniel Padilla  