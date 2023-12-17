Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda, JaneNella open ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2023 02:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Big stars opened ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 singing viral hits from this year. Among the artists who performed are Vice Ganda, Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, Kim Chiu, Darren, Martin Nievera, Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Belle Mariano, Francine Diaz, Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity news, ABS-CBN Christmas Special, ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023