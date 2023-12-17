Vice Ganda, JaneNella open ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

Big stars opened ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 singing viral hits from this year.

Among the artists who performed are Vice Ganda, Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, Kim Chiu, Darren, Martin Nievera, Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Belle Mariano, Francine Diaz, Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.