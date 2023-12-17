Home  >  Entertainment

'ASAP': Sarah Geronimo grooves to TikTok hit 'Water'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2023 05:42 PM

Pop star royalty Sarah Geronimo grooved to the TikTok hit "Water" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
