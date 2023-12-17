Home > Entertainment Aegis sings 'Christmas Bonus' on 'ASAP' stage ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2023 05:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC OPM rock group Aegis sang their holiday hit track "Christmas Bonus" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP, celebrity news, showbiz news, music, Christmas, Christmas 2023, Aegis, OPM Read More: ASAP celebrity news showbiz news music Christmas Christmas 2023 Aegis OPM