Aegis sings 'Christmas Bonus' on 'ASAP' stage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2023 05:52 PM

OPM rock group Aegis sang their holiday hit track "Christmas Bonus" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
