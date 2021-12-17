Home  >  Entertainment

Donny at Belle excited na sa 'He's Into Her' season 2

Dec 17 2021

Excited na ang tambalang Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano sa season 2 ng kanilang patok na series na "He's Into Her" na ipapalabas sa iWant-TFC sa susunod na taon. Samantala, magsasama sa unang pagkakataon sina Lovi Poe at Janine Gutierrez para sa series na "Sleep With Me." Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Disyembre 2021

