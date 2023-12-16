WATCH: Kathryn, Daniel perform at ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the first time since confirming their split two weeks ago, Kapamilya artists Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla shared the stage together.

During the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas Special at the Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday, the former couple sang the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed on November 30 that they have ended their 11-year relationship. In an Instagram post, Bernardo said that it was a "chapter closed" for her.

The former couple also appeared at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

"Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.