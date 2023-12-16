Home > Entertainment WATCH: Kathryn, Daniel perform at ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2023 09:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC For the first time since confirming their split two weeks ago, Kapamilya artists Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla shared the stage together. During the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas Special at the Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday, the former couple sang the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts. Bernardo and Padilla confirmed on November 30 that they have ended their 11-year relationship. In an Instagram post, Bernardo said that it was a "chapter closed" for her. The former couple also appeared at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday. Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirm breakup ‘No looking back’: Kathryn Bernardo shares life update "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television Read More: Kathryn Bernardo Daniel Padilla ABS-CBN Christmas Special