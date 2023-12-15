Home  >  Entertainment

Tawag bet's voice 'distortion' surprises judges, wins daily round

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2023 10:07 PM

A Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant who surprised judges with her switch in vocal styles went on to clinch the "golden mikropono" in the December 15 episode of "It's Showtime."

Performing Freddie Aguilar's "Dukha," Mindanao's Joy Escalante earned raves from head judge Ogie Alcasid, who likened the singer's change in voice texture to stepping on a distortion pedal.
