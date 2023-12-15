Home > Entertainment Tawag bet's voice 'distortion' surprises judges, wins daily round ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant who surprised judges with her switch in vocal styles went on to clinch the "golden mikropono" in the December 15 episode of "It's Showtime." Performing Freddie Aguilar's "Dukha," Mindanao's Joy Escalante earned raves from head judge Ogie Alcasid, who likened the singer's change in voice texture to stepping on a distortion pedal. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Tawag ng Tanghalan, Ogie Alcasid, Nyoy Volante, noontime show, TV, television Read More: It's Showtime Tawag ng Tanghalan Ogie Alcasid Nyoy Volante