Tawag bet's voice 'distortion' surprises judges, wins daily round

A Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant who surprised judges with her switch in vocal styles went on to clinch the "golden mikropono" in the December 15 episode of "It's Showtime."

Performing Freddie Aguilar's "Dukha," Mindanao's Joy Escalante earned raves from head judge Ogie Alcasid, who likened the singer's change in voice texture to stepping on a distortion pedal.