Ryan Bang recalls AAA red carpet hosting stint

Ryan Bang expressed his joy over getting to host the red carpet event of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which had several big names from K-pop and K-drama gathering at the Philippine Arena on December 14.

In the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Friday, December 15, Bang shared that he was also interviewed by news outlets from his native South Korea to feature his rise to fame in the Philippines.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also revealed that he personally spoke with members of Stray Kids and NewJeans and invited them to guest on "It's Showtime" on their next visit to the Philippines.