Home  >  Entertainment

AAA red carpet: Stray Kids back in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2023 01:42 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The K-pop boy group Stray Kids got to reunite with their Filo STAYS as they attended the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.
Read More:  Asia Artist Awards   AAA   Stray Kids  