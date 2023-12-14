Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: Stray Kids back in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 01:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The K-pop boy group Stray Kids got to reunite with their Filo STAYS as they attended the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, Stray Kids, awards, K-pop Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA Stray Kids