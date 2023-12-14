AAA red carpet: HORI7ON, Lapillus reunite with Pinoy fans

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sibling groups HORI7ON and Lapillus got to reunite with their Filipino fans as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The all-Filipino boy group and its fellow MLD Entertainment act, which includes Filipino-Argentinian performer Chanty, went on to win the AAA Focus Award and AAA Potential Award, respectively.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.