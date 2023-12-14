Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: HORI7ON, Lapillus reunite with Pinoy fans ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 12:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sibling groups HORI7ON and Lapillus got to reunite with their Filipino fans as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The all-Filipino boy group and its fellow MLD Entertainment act, which includes Filipino-Argentinian performer Chanty, went on to win the AAA Focus Award and AAA Potential Award, respectively. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, HORI7ON, Lapillus, K-pop, awards Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA HORI7ON Lapillus