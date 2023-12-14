AAA red carpet: EXO's Suho returns to PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

After performing in Manila in November, EXO's Suho is back as one of the award recipients of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

Suho clinched two trophies: the AAA Emotive Award and the AAA Best Acting Performance Award.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.