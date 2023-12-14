NLEX survival guide to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 14 2023 09:54 AM
The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is expecting heavy traffic this Thursday, December 14 , due to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.
"Ngayong araw kahit hindi Friday, maaaring tumaas ang volume dito sa unang parte ng NLEX kasi may event dito sa Philippine Arena, ang Asian Artist Awards 'yung magaganap. Ang oras talaga ng awards ay 2-3pm mag-uumpisa at matatapos between 8 to 9pm," NLEX traffic management head Robin Ignacio said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.
Fans are encouraged to come as early as 9 a.m. to the Philippine Arena Complex before the event. NLEX is deploying 150 personnel for the event.
Ignacio said he expects heavy traffic at the end of the event by 9 p.m.
"Ang alternate route is McArthur (Highway) pero hindi tayo sigurado kung maluwag yung McArthur by that time," he said.
The 2023 Asia Artist Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in music, television and film industry. This year's edition will be co-produced by media outlet StarNews Korea, TONZ Entertainment, and local promoter PULP Live World.
StarNews Korea has reported that K-pop soloist Kang Daniel, Jang Wonyoung of girl group IVE, and Sung Hanbin of boy band ZEROBASEONE will host the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
The following Korean music acts have been confirmed as part of the lineup:
NewJeans
Le Sserafim
NMIXX
BOYNEXTDOOR
ZEROBASEONE
Stray Kids
The Boyz
ITZY
Kwon Eunbi
Kim Jaejoong
DinDin
Lee Youngji
Dreamcatcher
KARD
Ash Island
STAYC
Kep1er
Tempest
Lapillus
Seventeen BSS
Oneus
Kingdom
ATBO
LUN8
AKMU
Lim Young-woong
Paul Blanco
WHIB
Japanese boy group &TEAM and girl group Sakurazaka46, and Chinese singer Yao Chen will also be present at the ceremony.
P-pop sensation SB19, South Korea-based Filipino group HORI7ON, and indie folk band Ben&Ben will represent the country in the event.
