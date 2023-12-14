NLEX survival guide to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Watch more on iWantTFC

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is expecting heavy traffic this Thursday, December 14 , due to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

"Ngayong araw kahit hindi Friday, maaaring tumaas ang volume dito sa unang parte ng NLEX kasi may event dito sa Philippine Arena, ang Asian Artist Awards 'yung magaganap. Ang oras talaga ng awards ay 2-3pm mag-uumpisa at matatapos between 8 to 9pm," NLEX traffic management head Robin Ignacio said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Fans are encouraged to come as early as 9 a.m. to the Philippine Arena Complex before the event. NLEX is deploying 150 personnel for the event.

Ignacio said he expects heavy traffic at the end of the event by 9 p.m.

"Ang alternate route is McArthur (Highway) pero hindi tayo sigurado kung maluwag yung McArthur by that time," he said.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in music, television and film industry. This year's edition will be co-produced by media outlet StarNews Korea, TONZ Entertainment, and local promoter PULP Live World.

StarNews Korea has reported that K-pop soloist Kang Daniel, Jang Wonyoung of girl group IVE, and Sung Hanbin of boy band ZEROBASEONE will host the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The following Korean music acts have been confirmed as part of the lineup:

NewJeans

Le Sserafim

NMIXX

BOYNEXTDOOR

ZEROBASEONE

Stray Kids

The Boyz

ITZY

Kwon Eunbi

Kim Jaejoong

DinDin

Lee Youngji

Dreamcatcher

KARD

Ash Island

STAYC

Kep1er

Tempest

Lapillus

Seventeen BSS

Oneus

Kingdom

ATBO

LUN8

AKMU

Lim Young-woong

Paul Blanco

WHIB



Japanese boy group &TEAM and girl group Sakurazaka46, and Chinese singer Yao Chen will also be present at the ceremony.

P-pop sensation SB19, South Korea-based Filipino group HORI7ON, and indie folk band Ben&Ben will represent the country in the event.