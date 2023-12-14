KathNiel backstage: What happened before ex-couple's number at Christmas special

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen briefly interacting backstage to discuss their joint number at the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas special on Wednesday, December 13 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, celebrity friends of KathNiel who were also at the star-studded gathering shared their thoughts on the ex-couple's separation, with Chie Filomeno hoping for "everyone's healing" and Sofia Andres lauding Bernardo's "bravery." — Report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News