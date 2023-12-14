Home > Entertainment KathNiel backstage: What happened before ex-couple's number at Christmas special ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 07:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen briefly interacting backstage to discuss their joint number at the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas special on Wednesday, December 13 at the Araneta Coliseum. Speaking with ABS-CBN News, celebrity friends of KathNiel who were also at the star-studded gathering shared their thoughts on the ex-couple's separation, with Chie Filomeno hoping for "everyone's healing" and Sofia Andres lauding Bernardo's "bravery." — Report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber KathNiel, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, ABS-CBN Christmas Special, celebrity news Read More: KathNiel Kathryn Bernardo Daniel Padilla ABS-CBN Christmas Special