AAA red carpet: NewJeans commands attention
Posted at Dec 14 2023 06:38 PM

The breakout K-pop girl group NewJeans lived up to their early hit's title as they commanded attention on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.