Home  >  Entertainment

AAA red carpet: NewJeans commands attention

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 06:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The breakout K-pop girl group NewJeans lived up to their early hit's title as they commanded attention on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.
Read More:  Asia Artist Awards   AAA   NewJeans  