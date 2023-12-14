Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: Kim Seon-ho charms Filipino fans ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 06:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho of the "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" fame had Filipino fans shrieking as he arrived on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, Kim Seon-ho, awards, K-drama, Hallyu Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA Kim Seon-ho