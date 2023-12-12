Home > Entertainment Zeus Collins opens up about being a newlywed ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 02:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Zeus Collins is still on cloud nine a few days after his December 9 wedding, recalling the moment his now-wife said "I do" as a highlight not only of the ceremony but his life. The former Hashtags member opened up about the personal milestone in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 11, sharing that he and Pauline will spend the whole of February in the US for their honeymoon. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Zeus Collins, celebrity news Read More: Zeus Collins