Zeus Collins opens up about being a newlywed

Zeus Collins is still on cloud nine a few days after his December 9 wedding, recalling the moment his now-wife said "I do" as a highlight not only of the ceremony but his life.

The former Hashtags member opened up about the personal milestone in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 11, sharing that he and Pauline will spend the whole of February in the US for their honeymoon.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)