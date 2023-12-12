Vice Ganda reminds Kim Chiu: 'You deserve the best, you deserve love'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"You deserve the best, you deserve love." This was Vice Ganda's heartfelt reminder to Kim Chiu amid persistent speculation about the actress' romantic life, in a stark switch from the comedic banter in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, December 12.

During the dating game "Expecially For You" centering on former couples, Vice Ganda approached and embraced Chiu as she gave her words of affirmation.

"Maganda ka. Mabuti kang tao. Maganda ang puso mo," Vice Ganda told the "Linlang" star, whom she regards as her "daughter."

Chiu, who has kept mum on her rumored breakup with Xian Lim in the past month, was similarly tight-lipped after the sentimental moment with her "Mama."