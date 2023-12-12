Piolo Pascual breaks down over Aliw Awards recognition

Watch more on iWantTFC

A grateful Piolo Pascual broke down in tears after receiving top prizes for his musical theater debut at the 36th Aliw Awards on Tuesday, December 11.

Pascual turned emotional in his interview with ABS-CBN News, when asked for his reaction to clinching trophies for best lead actor and entertainer of the year for his title role in "Ibarra."

Pascual, known foremost for his leading-man portrayals on the small and big screens, said he felt overwhelmed to be recognized for his foray into theater despite being a relative newcomer as a stage actor.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)