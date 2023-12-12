Home > Entertainment 'Matanda na kami!' Regine, Ogie react to lifetime achievement award ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 02:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "Matanda na kami!" This was Regine Velasquez's playful reaction to being given a lifetime achievement award, along with her husband and collaborator Ogie Alcasid, at the 36th Aliw Awards on Tuesday, December 11. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the OPM pillars said they are both humbled to still be recognized decades into their career, with Alcasid expressing gratitude to award-giving bodies for honoring Filipino artistry in different fields. (Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Aliw Awards, music, OPM Read More: Regine Velasquez Ogie Alcasid Aliw Awards