'Matanda na kami!' Regine, Ogie react to lifetime achievement award

"Matanda na kami!" This was Regine Velasquez's playful reaction to being given a lifetime achievement award, along with her husband and collaborator Ogie Alcasid, at the 36th Aliw Awards on Tuesday, December 11.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the OPM pillars said they are both humbled to still be recognized decades into their career, with Alcasid expressing gratitude to award-giving bodies for honoring Filipino artistry in different fields.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)