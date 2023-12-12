Home > Entertainment Marian Rivera confirms reconciliation with Heart Evangelista ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 03:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Marian Rivera confirmed on Tuesday (December 11) that she has reconciled with fellow actress Heart Evangelista, after photos of them hugging made the rounds on social media. "Masaya ako na maayos kaming dalawa," she said, declining to give details as to how they reconciled. "Ayoko na i-elaborate. Basta masaya ako na maayos kaming dalawa." Rivera and Evangelista, who co-starred in the 2011 remake of "Temptation Island," were first reported to be at odds that year, but neither ever went on record to confirm the cause of the conflict. (Thumbnail: Instagram/Tim Yap) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, celebrity news Read More: Marian Rivera Heart Evangelista