Marian Rivera confirms reconciliation with Heart Evangelista

Watch more on iWantTFC

Marian Rivera confirmed on Tuesday (December 11) that she has reconciled with fellow actress Heart Evangelista, after photos of them hugging made the rounds on social media.

"Masaya ako na maayos kaming dalawa," she said, declining to give details as to how they reconciled. "Ayoko na i-elaborate. Basta masaya ako na maayos kaming dalawa."

Rivera and Evangelista, who co-starred in the 2011 remake of "Temptation Island," were first reported to be at odds that year, but neither ever went on record to confirm the cause of the conflict.

(Thumbnail: Instagram/Tim Yap)