WATCH: Meet TikTok star-turned-hitmaker Stacey Ryan

A year since her viral TikTok “open verse challenge” made her an Internet sensation, Canadian singer Stacey Ryan remains “in awe” of how far her music has gone, including the Philippines where her latest hit has been streamed the most.

Ryan, whose “Don’t Text Me When Your Drunk” craze has since become an official single, was recently in the Philippines to promote her new song “Fall In Love Alone” and its alternate versions.

“It very much caught me off guard when I was seeing ‘Fall In Love Alone’ blowing up. And then we looked at where all the streams were coming from, and the two major markets were Indonesia and the Philippines,” she told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

As of writing, the original track has amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify alone. That’s aside from the millions of views she has drawn for the breakout tune on TikTok and its complete version.

“I’m in awe of that, that my song traveled so far and that it resonates with people on the other side of the world. I’m super grateful for it,” she added.

In fact, Ryan shared that she is already planning her next trip to the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia. She went as far as promising at least a single visit here sometime next year, if not two.

Referring to going on tour, Ryan said: “It’s a lot mentally, physically, but when you get to meet these fans face to face, you kind of just forget that part. It’s such a great feeling.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Ryan also discussed music as her passion, collaborating with international artists, and looking forward to her first duet with a Filipino singer.