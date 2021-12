Watch more on iWantTFC

P-pop groups BGYO and BINI on Sunday serenaded viewers with some Pinoy Christmas songs during their guesting on "ASAP Natin 'To".

BGYO started the number with an upbeat version of “Christmas Party”, followed by BINI's nostalgic "Pasko Sa Pinas" performance.

The two groups also showcased their powerful vocals with a collaboration of “Sa Araw ng Pasko”.

