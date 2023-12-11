What Direk Cathy told KathNiel after breakup announcement

Watch more on iWantTFC

Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Sampana admitted she was saddened by but understood the decision of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to separate after over a decade as a reel and real-life couple.

The acclaimed filmmaker, who last collaborated with KathNiel in 2018 for "The Hows of Us," was asked for her reaction to the high-profile breakup on Sunday, December 10.

Garcia-Sampana recalled reaching out to both Bernardo and Padilla, who are known close friends of the director, after the former couple announced their separation last November 30.

She also said she remains open to directing the previously announced reunion film of KathNiel, but emphasized that it will ultimately be up to the actors if they still want to be paired again on screen.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)