Full interview: Janella Salvador gears up for packed 2024

Janella Salvador is not only ending the year with a bang, as one of the stars of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival; she's also welcoming next year with a string of similarly high-profile projects.

The Kapamilya actress, who is one of the cast members of the MMFF entry "Mallari," will have a packed first half of 2024, with one movie set for release and another scheduled for filming.

Salvador is also gearing up for a solo concert and a new album, she confirmed exclusively to ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 11.

(Interview by Camille Naredo and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News)