Home > Entertainment Full interview: Janella Salvador gears up for packed 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2023 10:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Janella Salvador is not only ending the year with a bang, as one of the stars of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival; she's also welcoming next year with a string of similarly high-profile projects. The Kapamilya actress, who is one of the cast members of the MMFF entry "Mallari," will have a packed first half of 2024, with one movie set for release and another scheduled for filming. Salvador is also gearing up for a solo concert and a new album, she confirmed exclusively to ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 11. (Interview by Camille Naredo and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Janella Salvador, Mallari, Under Parallel Skies, How to be a Good Wife, film, movie, music, concert Read More: Janella Salvador Mallari Under Parallel Skies How to be a Good Wife