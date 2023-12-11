Exes' confession shocks 'Showtime,' derails dating game's format

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former couple inadvertently derailed the format of the dating segment of "It's Showtime," as they admitted still being in love with each other in the noontime program's live episode on Monday, December 11.

In "Expecially For You," a contestant enlists the help of their former partner in finding a new romantic interest from a pool of three searchees.

However, in a twist that caught even the hosts by surprise, the day's ex-sweethearts Jaja and Kyosu revealed they still love each other, with the latter saying he still chooses to be with his ex, disregarding the game's result.

Jaja, however, declined, saying it is not the right time to rekindle their relationship, briefly mentioning her parents as a factor in her decision.

Assuring Jaja that he is "willing to wait," Kyosu went on to agree to meet his match, Ara, face to face.