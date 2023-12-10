Home  >  Entertainment

Why Sharon Cuneta treats Alden Richards like a son

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2023 05:50 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Megastar Sharon Cuneta shared why she treats Alden Richards like her son, explaining that her kids feels like the actor is like a brother to them.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  ASAP   celebrity news   showbiz news   Sharon Cuneta   Alden Richards   movie   film   MMFF  