Regine Velasquez belts Juan Karlos' hit song 'ERE'

Watch more on iWantTFC

OPM singer Regine Velasquez surprised viewers with her own rendition of the hit song "ERE" by Juan Karlos.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.