OPM singer Pops Fernandez expressed her gratitude as she reunited with her "ASAP" family for her birthday celebration.

During her performance, Fernandez was joined by Vina Morales, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine Velasquez.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.