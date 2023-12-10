Home > Entertainment Pops Fernandez glad to reunite with 'ASAP' family for birthday celebration ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2023 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC OPM singer Pops Fernandez expressed her gratitude as she reunited with her "ASAP" family for her birthday celebration. During her performance, Fernandez was joined by Vina Morales, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine Velasquez. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP, celebrity news, showbiz news, Pops Fernandez, birthday Read More: ASAP celebrity news showbiz news Pops Fernandez birthday