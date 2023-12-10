Home  >  Entertainment

Pops Fernandez glad to reunite with 'ASAP' family for birthday celebration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2023 05:19 PM

OPM singer Pops Fernandez expressed her gratitude as she reunited with her "ASAP" family for her birthday celebration.

During her performance, Fernandez was joined by Vina Morales, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine Velasquez.

