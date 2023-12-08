Sunshine, Cesar's daughter 'very happy' parents are no longer estranged

Watch more on iWantTFC

Angelina Cruz, the eldest daughter of former couple Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz, said she is "very happy" that her parents are no longer estranged and have in fact managed an amicable relationship.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday (December 7), Angelina opened up about having a blended family that includes her father's current partner, saying, "It really warms my heart knowing na there's no bad blood."

"It's all just good vibes. I'm glad that we're like this and that it's just full of love," she said.

(Interview by MJ Felipe ABS-CBN News)