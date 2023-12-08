Marco Gumabao opens up about romance with Cristine Reyes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Opening up about his relationship with Cristine Reyes for the first time, Marco Gumabao confirmed that they have been a couple for nearly a year now, and revealed that he has long regarded the actress as his "crush" in showbiz.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday (December 7), Gumabao shared that he and Reyes have met each other's family and that they have started talking "about the future."

Gumabao also said he welcomes the responsibility of dating someone who has a child, when asked about Reyes' daughter Amarah from her previous relationship.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)