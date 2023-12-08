'Love team na nagkatuluyan': Alexa says goal is to be like DongYan

Watch more on iWantTFC

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are aiming for their partnership to go from reel to real life, the screen partners told ABS-CBN News on Friday (December 8).

According to the "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" actress, she hopes Estrada will be her endgame. "I know of love teams na nagkatuluyan, nag pamilya. Marian and Dingdong, number one in my mind. Ako, siyempre, 'yun ang goal sana," she said.

The pair shared that their KDLex love team had a hand in advancing their careers. The two, however, clarified they are not limiting themselves to projects with each other.

"I've been in the industry for a long time," Ilacad said. "Love teams are very helpful to anyone's career, in mine. Thankfully, management is open to love teams exploring individually. So they don't necessarily need to break up or end, but we can pursue other things."

Estrade agreed, saying: "We are very fortunate now that people are more open to have love teams that explore solo projects. Maybe in a few months we can do projects together, then solo. It is for the growth of partnership."

The actress acknowledged she is aware that love teams do not always end well. A self-confessed KathNiel fan, Ilacad said she was devastated by the news of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's split.

"It is sad. Feeling ko masamang panaginip. I'm very sad along with everyone else. I cannot imagine how hard it must be to go through something so painful in front of the world getting so many opinions and theories. I wish for peace and healing for the both of them," Ilacad said.

But while their future both on and off-screen is yet to unfold, Ilacad said one thing is certain — she will always support Estrada.

"Whatever happens in this career, I would love to pursue whatever he is passionate about," she said. — Story by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News