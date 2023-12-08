'Babalik na ako!' Jessy Mendiola eyes showbiz comeback in 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

After a years-long hiatus from showbiz to focus on her family, Jessy Mendiola is raring to resume her acting career in 2024, now that her daughter with Luis Manzano is nearly a year old.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday (December 7), Mendiola shared that she has been receiving offers to star in a movie or a teleserye in the past year, but she declined to prioritize her newborn.

"Pinaplano ko na next year, babalik na ako!" Mendiola said, mentioning her mother-in-law, screen icon Vilma Santos, as one of her dream co-stars.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)