'Babalik na ako!' Jessy Mendiola eyes showbiz comeback in 2024

After a years-long hiatus from showbiz to focus on her family, Jessy Mendiola is raring to resume her acting career in 2024, now that her daughter with Luis Manzano is nearly a year old. In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday (December 7), Mendiola shared that she has been receiving offers to star in a movie or a teleserye in the past year, but she declined to prioritize her newborn. "Pinaplano ko na next year, babalik na ako!" Mendiola said, mentioning her mother-in-law, screen icon Vilma Santos, as one of her dream co-stars. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)