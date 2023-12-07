Kim Chiu reunites with her onscreen parents

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Showtime" host Kim Chiu got to reunite with her onscreen parents from different projects, as Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon visited the noontime program on Thursday, December 7.

Santos and de Leon, who are co-starring for the first time in 14 years in "When I Met You In Tokyo," joined the show's opening segment to promote the Metro Manila Film Festival entry.

Both screen veterans noted that Chiu once played their daughter in separate titles, with Santos calling the actress "my baby" and de Leon" referring to her as "my daughter."

"Nandito pala ang nanay at tatay ko! Ngayon lang kami nagkita-kita ng aking mommy and daddy," Chiu said.

Santos and Chiu portrayed mother and daughter in the horror movie "The Healing" in 2012. De Leon, meanwhile, played the father of Chiu's character in the period drama "Ikaw Lamang" in 2014.