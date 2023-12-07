Home  >  Entertainment

Daniel Padilla's first public appearance after breakup announcement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2023 05:39 PM

In his first public appearance since the announcement of his breakup with long-time partner and co-star Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla was seen leading a storytelling event for orphans and cancer-stricken children on Wednesday, December 6.

Padilla was accompanied by his sisters Carmella and Magui at the gathering, which was organized by the House of Treasures, as seen in a video released by the actor's talent agency Star Magic.

