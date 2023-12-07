Home > Entertainment Daniel Padilla's first public appearance after breakup announcement ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 05:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC In his first public appearance since the announcement of his breakup with long-time partner and co-star Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla was seen leading a storytelling event for orphans and cancer-stricken children on Wednesday, December 6. Padilla was accompanied by his sisters Carmella and Magui at the gathering, which was organized by the House of Treasures, as seen in a video released by the actor's talent agency Star Magic. FULL STORY: Daniel Padilla visits orphans, kids stricken by cancer Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Kathniel, celebrity news Read More: Daniel Padilla Kathryn Bernardo Kathniel