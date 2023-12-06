Home > Entertainment Kim Chiu's reaction to exes segment stirs speculation ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2023 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Visibly moved by a segment centering on exes finding new love, Kim Chiu became the subject of speculation anew on Monday (December 5), amid persistent rumors surrounding her own love life. Chiu's reaction was shown during the closing portion of "Expecially Yours," the newly launched dating game of "It's Showtime." Noticing that she was being shown up-close, the actress covered her face both times. The close-up shots of Chiu appearing to be affected by the ex-couple's story quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting fresh speculation about her relationship with her boyfriend Xian Lim. RELATED VIDEOS: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Kim Chiu, Expecially Yours, TV, television, noontime show, celebrity news Read More: It's Showtime Kim Chiu Expecially Yours