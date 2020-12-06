Home  >  Entertainment

Bagong 'PBB' housemates dumaan sa matinding screening, COVID-19 tests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2020 06:24 PM

Hindi lang housemates kundi maging ang 7 hosts ng "Pinoy Big Brother Connect" ang handa na sa kanilang tasks sa pagsisimula ng bagong season ng reality show. Kung kaligtasan ang pag-uusapan, iginiit ng ABS-CBN na nagsagawa ng matinding screening at COVID-19 test para matiyak na COVID-free ang bahay. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Disyembre 2020

