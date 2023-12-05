Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda on KathNiel breakup: 'I wish them peace and healing' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 04:49 PM | Updated as of Dec 05 2023 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen superstar Vice Ganda expressed sadness over the breakup of her close friends and former co-stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, who had been together for 11 years on and off-screen. The "It's Showtime" host was asked for her reaction to the high-profile separation on Tuesday, December 5, five days after Bernardo and Padilla confirmed the long-standing rumor. "I'm sad until now, bilang malapit sa kanila, bilang fan nila," Vice Ganda told ABS-CBN News. In the interview, the comedian also clarified that the just-launched segment of "It's Showtime" about ex-lovers had long been in the pipeline — since late 2022, in fact — and not inspired by the spate of breakups in local showbiz recently. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Vice Ganda, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, KathNiel, celebrity news Read More: Vice Ganda Kathryn Bernardo Daniel Padilla KathNiel