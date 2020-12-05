‘Naawa ako sa Pilipinas’: ‘Tawag’ judge Rey Valera close to tears after hearing hit song

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - One of the Tawag ng Tanghalan judges on Saturday became emotional after a contestant covered a song that he wrote years back that still resonates today.

Hitmaker Rey Valera’s “Malayo pa ang Umaga” was sang by “It’s Showtime” Tawag ng Tanghalan quarterfinalist Wincel Mae Portugal-Maglanque from Batangas.

“Noon naranasan natin itong pandemya lalo na nung bumagyo, nagkasunod-sunod, maraming mga kababayan natin ang nawalan na ng pag-asa. Pero ang Lord po pala talaga pinapadaan lang ang pagsubok pero meron po pa lang pag-asang ibibigay sa atin. Everything happens for a reason,” said Maglanque, an overseas Filipino worker who lost her job as a singer in Macau due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Many people lost hope when we experienced this pandemic and when we were hit by a series of typhoons. But the Lord gives us hope as these challenges come our way.)

Sought for comment, Valera said he was close to tears after hearing his song performed on stage and being reminded of the hardships that many people have experienced today.

“Maiiyak na ako kanina. Naawa ako sa Pilipinas. Parang naramdaman ko yung paghihirap natin lalo,” he said.

(I was close to tears awhile ago. I pity the Philippines. I feel our sufferings.)

“Pag tayo nag-a-abroad, makiikita natin sala-salabat yung mga bubong. Pag pumunta ka ng ibang bansa, ayos na ayos. Tapos maawa ka sa Pilipinas. Tapos makikita mo nangyayari sa ating lahat. Tapos itong ABS-CBN nagkaganito pa. In my own way, gusto kong suportahan sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he said.

(When we go abroad, we see tattered roofs. And then you’ll take pity on our country. Then you’ll see everything that’s happening to all of us. And this had to happen to ABS-CBN. In my own way, I will do everything I can to extend support.)

Co-host Vice Ganda added that despite the challenges, “we will still continue to be positive and hope for the best.”

“We will pray. We will work very hard, hand-in-hand together. Tayo lahat magtutulungan, walang maiiwan at please, walang maglalamangan,” he said.

(We will help each other, no one would be left behind, and please let’s not take advantage of each other.)

- It's Showtime, 5 December 2020