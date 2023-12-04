'Showtime' welcomes Alden Richards: 'Who would have ever thought?'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Who would have ever thought?" These were Vice Ganda's words as "It's Showtime" welcomed Alden Richards as a guest in its December 4 episode, with the actor saying that his visit is the latest testament that the so-called network war is over.

Richards and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta joined the opening segment of the ABS-CBN program to promote their Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Family of Two."

One-half of the erstwhile "AlDub" tandem which rose to popularity on "Eat Bulaga," which airs in the same time slot as "It's Showtime," Richards said his appearance on Monday hopefully clears any past "misunderstandings."

"Tama na 'yung network wars or the misunderstandings, kasi isa lang naman talaga 'yung gusto natin gawin — mapasaya 'yung mga tao, 'yung mga nanonood sa atin," he said.